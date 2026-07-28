Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,815,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after buying an additional 1,506,083 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $90,611,000 after buying an additional 315,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axalta Coating Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axalta Coating Systems wasn't on the list.

While Axalta Coating Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here