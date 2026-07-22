Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,536.40. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $249,699.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,713.28. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,750.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $193.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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