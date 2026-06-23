Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential downside of 15.18% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.25.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $183.92 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $193.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $249,699.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,713.28. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $174,608.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,143.25. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,394. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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