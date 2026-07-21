Axis Capital (AXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.7432 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. Axis Capital has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $122.00 price target on Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

Insider Buying and Selling at Axis Capital

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $250,869.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,985.43. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axis Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $491,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axis Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $362,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $170,069,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,321,533 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $141,523,000 after buying an additional 249,835 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,678 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $97,246,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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