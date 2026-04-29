Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm's revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 267.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.43 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,038 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $846,516,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,926 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $533,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 585,855 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $332,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,844 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $320,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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