Axos Financial (AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $375.5410 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Axos Financial has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,089.42. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,671.84. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 294.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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