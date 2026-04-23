AXT (AXTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AXT Stock Up 16.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $86.94 on Thursday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,026.32. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,825,833.56. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock valued at $21,196,754 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 1,071.5% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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