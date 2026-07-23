AXT (AXTI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $34.0820 million for the quarter. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AXT Price Performance

AXT stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -170.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $243,606,574.89. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $926,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,393.05. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677 in the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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