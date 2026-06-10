AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Jesse Chen Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $780,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,803,708.31. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jesse Chen sold 1,500 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $139,950.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Jesse Chen sold 6,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $664,081.24.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $445,440.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $406,170.75.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jesse Chen sold 6,003 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $293,846.85.

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AXT Stock Up 8.8%

AXTI traded up $6.93 on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,311,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,978. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.80.

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About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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