AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $139,950.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 1,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,805.10. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $780,570.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Jesse Chen sold 6,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $664,081.24.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $445,440.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $406,170.75.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jesse Chen sold 6,003 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $293,846.85.

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AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,978. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.12 and a beta of 1.80.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 930,526 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 840,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AXT by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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