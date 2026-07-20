AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading 9% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $49.9750. 1,956,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,143,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

AXT Trading Up 8.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.42 and a beta of 1.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AXT

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $711,261.28. Following the sale, the director owned 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,691. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $926,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,244,393.05. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677 in the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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