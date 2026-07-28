Azenta (AZTA) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Azenta to post earnings of $0.1138 per share and revenue of $149.2380 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Azenta had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Azenta Stock Up 2.4%

Azenta stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,844. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,580 shares of the company's stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 232,405 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 201,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company's stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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