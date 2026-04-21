Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.3333.

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AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lowered their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Azenta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 249.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 44.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company's stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Azenta has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

Further Reading

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