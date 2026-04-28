B. Riley Financial Raises Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $70.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 1.97% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,079,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,063. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $297,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,064.72. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,660.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,105,225 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and revenue growth — Amkor reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.23 est. and revenue of $1.68B, up ~27.5% y/y, with management highlighting AI/datacenter demand and margin expansion. This is the primary fundamental driver supporting the stock. Amkor Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Broad Demand

Q1 beat and revenue growth — Amkor reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.23 est. and revenue of $1.68B, up ~27.5% y/y, with management highlighting AI/datacenter demand and margin expansion. This is the primary fundamental driver supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several shops raised forecasts and targets after the quarter (Needham raised its target to $90 and other firms boosted estimates), which supports medium‑term upside expectations. Amkor Technology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several shops raised forecasts and targets after the quarter (Needham raised its target to $90 and other firms boosted estimates), which supports medium‑term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — Morgan Stanley raised its target to $69 but kept an "equal weight" stance, signaling limited near-term upside from current levels and tempering enthusiasm from other bullish calls. (Coverage commentary posted on market outlets.) Analyst Coverage Mentions (Benzinga)

Mixed analyst positioning — Morgan Stanley raised its target to $69 but kept an "equal weight" stance, signaling limited near-term upside from current levels and tempering enthusiasm from other bullish calls. (Coverage commentary posted on market outlets.) Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for detail on demand trends, product mix and margin drivers; useful for investors modeling 2H/2026 recovery and AI exposure. Amkor Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for detail on demand trends, product mix and margin drivers; useful for investors modeling 2H/2026 recovery and AI exposure. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking, market weakness and valuation sensitivity — After a strong run (52‑week high near $79), some investors booked gains; broader Nasdaq weakness and at least one large shop's neutral stance/current-price target near the trade level reduced buying momentum. These technical and macro factors likely pushed the stock down despite the beat. Amkor beats Q1 sales targets but stock drops (MSN)

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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