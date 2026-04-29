B2Gold (BTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $943.08 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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B2Gold Trading Down 3.3%

BTG stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,342,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $105,264,000 after buying an additional 16,639,601 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $50,807,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in B2Gold by 1,124.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,556,658 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,591,000 after buying an additional 7,857,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,899,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,193,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 6,761,114 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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