Babcock (NYSE:BW) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Babcock Price Performance

NYSE:BW opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Babcock has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Babcock by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Babcock by 11,311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company's stock.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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