Go Pro
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Babcock (NYSE:BW) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Babcock logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Babcock has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from six brokerages, with three buy ratings, two hold ratings, and one sell rating. The average 1-year price target is $14.25.
  • The stock opened at $10.88, below both the average analyst target and its 52-week high of $22.03. It has a market cap of $1.62 billion and has traded between $0.87 and $22.03 over the past year.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Babcock posted an EPS loss of $0.60, missing expectations, but revenue of $214.41 million came in well above analyst estimates. Analysts currently expect the company to earn $0.31 per share this year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Babcock.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BW

Babcock Price Performance

NYSE:BW opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Babcock has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Babcock by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Babcock by 11,311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company's stock.

Babcock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Babcock (NYSE:BW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Babcock Right Now?

Before you consider Babcock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Babcock wasn't on the list.

While Babcock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines