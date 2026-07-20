Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$96.44 and last traded at C$95.97, with a volume of 10293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of C$282.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

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