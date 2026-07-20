Go Pro
→ DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Badger Infrastructure Solutions hit a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as C$96.44 and last changing hands at C$95.97.
  • Analysts have turned increasingly bullish, with several firms raising price targets; the stock now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.88.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.31 and paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.195 per share, which works out to an annualized yield of about 0.8%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Badger Infrastructure Solutions.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$96.44 and last traded at C$95.97, with a volume of 10293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of C$282.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Badger Infrastructure Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Infrastructure Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines