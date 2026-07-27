Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$99.46 and last traded at C$98.55, with a volume of 1070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$93.88.

View Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of C$282.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

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