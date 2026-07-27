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Oil Prices Are Surging and These 4 Stocks Are Cashing In

Bridget Bennett
Written by Bridget Bennett | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
July 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel after Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers and the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire renewed supply fears.
  • Refiners Valero and Marathon Petroleum are posting record crack-spread margins while limited new capacity funnels cash into buybacks and dividends.
  • GE Vernova's surging grid-equipment backlog and Ecovyst's role in refining and copper supply chains highlight AI-driven power demand as a second major catalyst.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova.

Oil recently surged back above $100 a barrel on the Brent benchmark—the first time it's traded there in two months.

The move came after the Houthis claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, with Saudi authorities confirming that one vessel was struck and caught fire. The U.S.-Iran ceasefire also just collapsed. Together, those two events reignited fears of a wider supply disruption.

At the same time, refiners are posting some of the widest margins in decades and data centers are burning through diesel and grid capacity faster than utilities can replace it.

Two forces are colliding in the energy sector right now, and neither is fading soon.

The first is the escalating conflict in Iran, which just pushed crude back into triple digits weeks after a ceasefire briefly took hold. The second is the sheer scale of power demand tied to AI infrastructure, a buildout the United States was never fully prepared for.

Dan Ferris of Stansberry Research and Luke Lango of InvestorPlace cover this territory closely. Their read points to four stocks positioned to keep benefiting.

Refiners Are Printing Cash, Not Building New Capacity

Valero Energy Today

Valero Energy Corporation stock logo
VLOVLO 90-day performance
Valero Energy
$300.10 -2.40 (-0.79%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$130.78
$320.24
Dividend Yield
1.60%
P/E Ratio
21.86
Price Target
$266.71
Add to Watchlist

The clearest expression of the Iran-driven oil story shows up in refining margins.

The 3:2:1 crack spread, the profit from turning three barrels of crude into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel, has soared toward $70 a barrel. That's a level unseen in recent history.

Here's why that matters: building a new refinery in the United States is close to impossible.

Permitting hurdles have stalled proposed projects for years, and no major energy company has attempted a greenfield refinery in decades. Three refineries have shut down in the past year alone, and existing capacity keeps shrinking even as diesel demand climbs.

Valero Energy Corporation NYSE: VLO and Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC each run roughly 3 million barrels a day of capacity.

Marathon Petroleum Today

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock logo
MPCMPC 90-day performance
Marathon Petroleum
$307.04 -2.20 (-0.71%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$158.00
$326.92
Dividend Yield
1.30%
P/E Ratio
20.08
Price Target
$298.69
Add to Watchlist

Both stocks are up 80% to 90% year to date, a run that makes some investors nervous about chasing a 52-week high.

But the growth here isn't coming from expansion; it's coming from cash with nowhere else to go.

With no new capacity to build, both companies are positioned to funnel record cash flow into buybacks and dividends instead of reinvestment. That dynamic tends to persist as long as the margin backdrop holds.

The risk is a genuine, lasting de-escalation that pulls oil back toward pre-war levels and compresses those spreads. That's already failed once this year. The upside is that even a partial resolution wouldn't undo the structural capacity shortage driving refiner profitability.

GE Vernova Solves the Grid's Biggest Bottleneck

GE Vernova Today

GE Vernova Inc. stock logo
GEVGEV 90-day performance
GE Vernova
$952.30 -62.46 (-6.15%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$530.16
$1,195.94
Dividend Yield
0.21%
P/E Ratio
27.35
Price Target
$1,133.15
Add to Watchlist

If oil is the Iran story, power equipment is the AI story.

GE Vernova Inc. NYSE: GEV makes the turbines, transformers and grid hardware that convert electricity into something a data center can actually use. Demand is outpacing what the company can manufacture.

The numbers back it up. In Q1, GE Vernova booked $2.4 billion in data center equipment orders within its Electrification segment, more than the full-year 2025 total for that category. Companywide orders rose 71% organically to $18.3 billion, while backlog reached $163 billion. Momentum accelerated in Q2, with orders climbing 88% organically to $24.2 billion and backlog expanding to $176 billion. This isn't a story built on narrative. It's a backlog growing faster than the company can work through it.

GE Vernova reported Q2 earnings on July 22, with revenue of $11.1 billion exceeding the $10.79 billion consensus estimate but earnings per share of $2.47 falling short of the $3.17 forecast. Shares declined after the report as investors weighed the company’s strong demand and backlog growth against execution risks and continued losses in the Wind segment.

The longer-term case rests on margin expansion alongside continued revenue growth. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12% to 14%. If GE Vernova continues converting its backlog into revenue, that combination could support steady earnings growth, although valuation and execution risks remain

Ecovyst Links Refining Margins to the Copper Trade

Ecovyst Today

Ecovyst Inc. stock logo
ECVTECVT 90-day performance
Ecovyst
$12.20 -0.26 (-2.09%)
As of 11:12 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$7.41
$15.09
Price Target
$13.90
Add to Watchlist

The fourth name ties both catalysts together in a way most investors haven't connected yet.

Ecovyst Inc. NYSE: ECVT is North America's largest regenerator of sulfuric acid. That's a chemical refiners depend on to produce alkylate, the low-sulfur, high-octane component required in nearly all U.S. gasoline.

Roughly half of Ecovyst's revenue comes from that regeneration business, where it holds more than 50% market share and owns the entire supply chain, from tanker cars to processing plants. The rest is virgin sulfuric acid, used heavily in copper mining. Lower-grade ore increasingly requires the chemical to extract usable metal, and copper demand is tied directly to the AI buildout. That gives this side of the business room to expand through acquisitions and organic growth.

Ecovyst has pulled back roughly 9% over the past three months, even as earnings growth has picked up. That gives investors a lower entry point into a name still up significantly for the year.

2 Catalysts, 1 Rotation

Oil isn't going back to pre-war levels anytime soon. The AI power buildout isn't slowing down either. Both catalysts point toward the same direction: companies converting scarcity into cash, rather than companies still waiting on growth that hasn't shown up yet.

That's the thread running through all four names, and it's the same rotation Ferris and Lango dig into further in their joint research on where this capital is headed next.

Valero and Marathon can't expand into more capacity, so the cash goes straight to shareholders. GE Vernova can't build turbines fast enough to clear the orders on its books. Ecovyst sits at the intersection of both trades, tied to refining margins on one side and copper demand on the other.

None of it depends on oil spiking further or AI spending accelerating from here. It just needs both trends to hold roughly where they are.

Stay focused on where the cash is actually flowing. That's what keeps this energy trade working through the second half of the year.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Vernova Right Now?

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Bridget Bennett
About The Author

Bridget Bennett

Digital Media Producer

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GE Vernova (GEV)
4.6323 of 5 stars		$973.13-4.1%0.21%27.85Moderate Buy$1,133.15
Ecovyst (ECVT)
3.9053 of 5 stars		$12.38-0.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$13.90
Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
4.1507 of 5 stars		$308.17-0.3%1.30%20.12Moderate Buy$298.69
Valero Energy (VLO)
3.8145 of 5 stars		$301.14-0.4%1.59%21.89Moderate Buy$266.71
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