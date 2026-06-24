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Marathon Petroleum Is Back, But Cycles Still Matter

Peter Frank
Written by Peter Frank | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 24, 2026
Marathon Petroleum logo displayed on an industrial pipeline valve with a refinery lit at dusk in the background.

Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum’s first-quarter rebound was driven by stronger refining margins, improved cash flow and positive renewable diesel earnings.
  • Marathon Petroleum continues to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Marathon Petroleum remains exposed to commodity cycles, crack spreads, refinery downtime and regulatory risks despite its strong operating momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Marathon Petroleum Today

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock logo
MPCMPC 90-day performance
Marathon Petroleum
$246.83 -1.69 (-0.68%)
As of 10:13 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$158.00
$272.46
Dividend Yield
1.62%
P/E Ratio
16.10
Price Target
$272.94
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Marathon Petroleum NYSE: MPC is one of the most powerful energy companies in the United States, and as might be expected, it is having a very good year.

With an earnings rebound in this year’s first quarter, the company has stronger refining margins, positive returns for its renewable diesel, and surging cash from operations. It’s also, as usual, returning abundant capital to shareholders.

The question is not whether the business is performing well. The question is whether the cycle driving these results will last long enough to justify buying the stock at current prices.

Multiple Sources of Earnings

Marathon operates the nation's largest refining system, but it’s not a single-play investment. With 13 refineries and a daily refining capacity of roughly three million barrels, the company also produces, stores, transports, and sells gasoline, diesel, and other refined products.

It also owns a giant retail network of nearly 8,000 locations, mostly under the Marathon and ARCO brands. And its fee-based midstream and growing renewable diesel segment give it additional sources of cash to help offset cyclical weakness in refining.

Strong Refining Drove First-Quarter Rebound

The first quarter of 2026 showed what Marathon looks like when the refining cycle cooperates.

Total revenue for the quarter came in at $34.6 billion, up 8.5% from the first quarter of 2025, beating analyst estimates. Net income attributable to the company reached $511 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $74 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted net income was $487 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, more than twice what analysts expected. Cash from operations reached $1.1 billion, compared to a negative $64 million a year prior. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $2.8 billion, compared with $2 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Midstream and Renewable Diesel Added Stability

The standout segment in the three months was its refining and marketing operations. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.4 billion, up from $489 million a year earlier. The segment margin improved to $17.74 per barrel from $13.38 per barrel, as adjusted EBITDA per barrel soared to $5.37 from $1.91.

The company’s midstream business, including pipelines, storage terminals, and processing facilities, continued its role as a fee-based revenue generator largely disconnected from commodity price swings. Conducted through MPLX LP, the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the quarter, down modestly from $1.7 billion a year earlier but still a dependable contributor.

Marathon’s growing renewable diesel operations also contributed. Adjusted EBITDA in that segment turned positive to $38 million, compared with a loss of $42 million in the year-ago period.

Wall Street and Shareholder Returns Support the Stock

Marathon Petroleum Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$272.94
10.40% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 19 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$247.22
High Forecast$344.00
Average Forecast$272.94
Low Forecast$210.00
Marathon Petroleum Stock Forecast Details
Given these results, the company’s recent stock appreciation comes as no surprise. Currently trading near $250 per share, the stock has delivered a year-to-date return above 50%.

Of the 19 analysts following the company, the 12-month average consensus target is $272.94 with a recommendation of a Moderate Buy. After a recent analyst price target raise and several institutions buying into the stock, the highest current 12-month target is $344 per share, while the lowest is $210.

The company’s heavy capital returns also support the share price. Marathon returned more than $1 billion to shareholders in the first quarter alone, and its board approved an additional $5 billion share repurchase program, bringing total available buyback capacity to $8.6 billion.

The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, which, at recent share prices, translates to a yield of about 1.6%.

Expansion Projects Aim to Improve Flexibility

The energy market, however, can change rapidly, with the past several months providing proof of that. West Texas Intermediate crude oil started the year below $60 per barrel and soared to nearly $115 by early April. The current price is in the mid-to-low $70s. With crack spreads at historically high levels, prospects for continued strong earnings in the short-term should be good.

Marathon, for its part, is looking to control some of the unpredictability. During the first quarter, the company brought its Garyville jet fuel flexibility project online, and an upgrade to its El Paso refinery's fluid catalytic cracking unit is due in the second quarter. A jet fuel project at its Robinson refinery is then targeted for the third quarter. By stepping up its product mix, the company is aiming to increase its ability to shift output as market conditions change.

Commodity Cycles and Operational Risks Remain

The risks in the energy business, though, can be masked by the good times. Much of the first-quarter improvement came from favorable market conditions, and those can reverse quickly.

A year ago, the quarter was hit by lengthy planned maintenance, which reduced throughput and increased costs. Crack spreads were smaller, and the company reported a loss. Later in the year, fire-related downtime at one of its refineries helped contribute to lower earnings than expected.

In addition, the company's own risk disclosures flag regulatory changes, geopolitical disruption, tariffs, inflation, interest rates, environmental liabilities, and unplanned outages as material uncertainties. And competition from others in the energy sector, including Valero Energy NYSE: VLO and Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX, is ongoing and intense.

Even strategies to protect against price fluctuations do not always pan out. Much of the decline in earnings from its midstream segment came from a $77 million loss from derivative losses on its hedging activity.

A Strong Company in a Cyclical Industry

These days, given the state of the world, it’s easy to see how energy companies can thrive. But cycles can quickly switch directions and ruin the best operations.

For investors who want energy exposure in a diversified portfolio, Marathon is a strong choice. It’s a well-run company with a clear capital return strategy, improving operational quality, and a midstream business that provides income stability.

But it’s not a guarantee. Investors should be willing to think in terms of commodity cycles rather than quarter-to-quarter stability. For many value investors, the energy sector is a marathon, not a sprint to the finish.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marathon Petroleum Right Now?

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

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Peter Frank
About The Author

Peter Frank

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
4.4713 of 5 stars		$247.04-0.6%1.62%16.06Moderate Buy$272.94
Valero Energy (VLO)
4.1283 of 5 stars		$241.94-0.7%1.98%17.58Moderate Buy$245.59
Phillips 66 (PSX)
4.9694 of 5 stars		$169.28-0.6%3.00%16.65Moderate Buy$192.33
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