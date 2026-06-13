Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.86.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $251.54.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Christina M. Tarantino acquired 870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,953.80. The trade was a 93.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,931.80. This represents a 261.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 6,628 shares of company stock valued at $777,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 167,444 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 897.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 459,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $69,961,000 after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: An investor-focused article on Badger Meter argued the stock could be attractive at current levels, highlighting valuation metrics that may appeal to long-term buyers. Is Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

An investor-focused article on Badger Meter argued the stock could be attractive at current levels, highlighting valuation metrics that may appeal to long-term buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Badger Meter also disclosed an amendment and extension of its $150 million revolving credit facility to 2031, which improves liquidity and financial flexibility but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Badger Meter Extends Revolving Credit Facility to 2031

Badger Meter also disclosed an amendment and extension of its $150 million revolving credit facility to 2031, which improves liquidity and financial flexibility but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, with claims centered on the company’s AMI transition and short-cycle municipal ordering practices. Class action lawsuit alert

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits against Badger Meter over alleged securities-law violations, with claims centered on the company’s AMI transition and short-cycle municipal ordering practices. Negative Sentiment: The litigation update reminds investors of an August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and potential reputational overhang in focus for BMI shares. Deadline Alert

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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