Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Bae Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 93,878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,422 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Bae Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bae Systems has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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