Balan Nair Purchases 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,760. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.77 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Charter Communications's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,049,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 885,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

More Charter Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup kept a Buy rating and a $230 price target (still implies material upside from current levels), signaling some analysts view the pullback as buying opportunity. Read More.

Citigroup kept a Buy rating and a $230 price target (still implies material upside from current levels), signaling some analysts view the pullback as buying opportunity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces and screens are calling Charter a bargain and arguing investors shouldn’t value the stock “like it’s going out of business,” highlighting low multiples and potential value upside if subscriber trends stabilize. Read More.

Opinion pieces and screens are calling Charter a bargain and arguing investors shouldn’t value the stock “like it’s going out of business,” highlighting low multiples and potential value upside if subscriber trends stabilize. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Index/industry context: signals of fresh industry momentum from the Russell 1000 have been noted, which could help peers and lift sentiment for cable/telecom names including CHTR. Read More.

Index/industry context: signals of fresh industry momentum from the Russell 1000 have been noted, which could help peers and lift sentiment for cable/telecom names including CHTR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Charter released its Q1 financial and operating results: revenue roughly in line with expectations but EPS missed; details on subscriber trends and segment performance will drive near‑term outlook. Read More.

Charter released its Q1 financial and operating results: revenue roughly in line with expectations but EPS missed; details on subscriber trends and segment performance will drive near‑term outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed analyst estimates by ~$0.84 (reported $9.17 vs. $10.01 consensus); revenue was down 1% YoY—this earnings miss is the proximate cause of weaker sentiment and the share price pullback. Read More.

Q1 EPS missed analyst estimates by ~$0.84 (reported $9.17 vs. $10.01 consensus); revenue was down 1% YoY—this earnings miss is the proximate cause of weaker sentiment and the share price pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets (Deutsche Bank to $215/hold; RBC to $220/sector perform; Sanford Bernstein to $210/market perform), reducing near‑term analyst support and weight on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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