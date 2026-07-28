Go Pro
→ My top 3 AI picks for the next decade (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Ball logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts remain bullish on Ball: Thirteen firms rate the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with 10 buy ratings and three holds. The average 12-month price target is $70.85, above the reported share price of $64.75.
  • Recent financial results exceeded expectations: Ball reported quarterly EPS of $0.94 versus the $0.85 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.60 billion, up 16.3% year over year and ahead of forecasts.
  • Institutional ownership is high: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of Ball’s shares. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, equivalent to a 1.2% yield.
  • Interested in Ball? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.8462.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ball by 13.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 7,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Ball by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Ball has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ball (NYSE:BALL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ball Right Now?

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines