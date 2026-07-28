Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.8462.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ball by 13.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 7,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Ball by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Ball has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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