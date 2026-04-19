Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.0714.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Ball Trading Up 1.7%

Ball stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Ball has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Key Stories Impacting Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Neutral Sentiment: LaMelo tripped Miami’s Bam Adebayo during the Hornets’ play‑in game; the NBA assessed a flagrant foul and fines (reports say about $60K total). This is sports news only and not connected to Ball Corporation. Hornets' Ball fined $60K total for pair of play-in incidents

LaMelo tripped Miami’s Bam Adebayo during the Hornets’ play‑in game; the NBA assessed a flagrant foul and fines (reports say about $60K total). This is sports news only and not connected to Ball Corporation. Neutral Sentiment: The NBA and some commentators said the takedown should have been called a flagrant and merited ejection; league review and debate among analysts continue. Again, this relates to the athlete only. NBA says LaMelo Ball's takedown...

The NBA and some commentators said the takedown should have been called a flagrant and merited ejection; league review and debate among analysts continue. Again, this relates to the athlete only. Neutral Sentiment: LaMelo issued an apology for the play; reactions from opponents and teammates vary and the incident has generated broad social/media coverage. This is reputational/sports news, not corporate. LaMelo Ball issues apology...

LaMelo issued an apology for the play; reactions from opponents and teammates vary and the incident has generated broad social/media coverage. This is reputational/sports news, not corporate. Neutral Sentiment: Family and media reaction: LaVar Ball criticized Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and pundits offered hot takes; these amplify headlines but do not tie to Ball Corporation. LaVar Ball blasts Heat coach...

Family and media reaction: LaVar Ball criticized Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and pundits offered hot takes; these amplify headlines but do not tie to Ball Corporation. Neutral Sentiment: Postgame antics (including a viral clip of LaMelo punching the Hornets’ mascot) and All‑NBA chatter are driving social engagement, but they are not company news for Ball Corporation. LaMelo Ball punches team mascot...

Postgame antics (including a viral clip of LaMelo punching the Hornets’ mascot) and All‑NBA chatter are driving social engagement, but they are not company news for Ball Corporation. Negative Sentiment: Risk of headline/ticker confusion: because the athlete’s last name matches Ball Corporation’s ticker, increased social/SEO noise could momentarily attract headline-driven retail flows or mistaken searches. Investors should treat this as noise and focus on Ball Corp’s fundamentals (recent quarterly beat and FY‑2026 guidance) rather than unrelated sports coverage. Ball Corporation stock page

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro acquired 1,551 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Ball by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ball by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

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