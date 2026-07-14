Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the company's previous close.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

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Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 99,516 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Ball by 3.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,784 shares of the company's stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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