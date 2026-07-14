Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 58 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 to GBX 58 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 66.42% from the company's current price.

BCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 225.25.

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Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BCG opened at GBX 172.70 on Tuesday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 and a 1-year high of GBX 380. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Baltic Classifieds Group

In other news, insider Edmund Williams acquired 38,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 per share, for a total transaction of £74,478.72. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG's online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist. The portals are accessible through the websites of the Group's various brands via desktop and mobile.

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