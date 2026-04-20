BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Earns "Neutral" Rating from DA Davidson

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded BancFirst from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BANF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.20. 214,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 31.71%.The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that BancFirst will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 531.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 221 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 47.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company's stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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