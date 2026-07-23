Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $11.9332 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.1%

BBVA opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,361 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 579,952 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the bank's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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