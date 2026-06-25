Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

European Banks Are Outperforming : Can These 3 Keep It Going?

Dan Schmidt
Written by Dan Schmidt | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 25, 2026
A European neoclassical bank building at dusk with green candlestick stock charts overlaid on the sky.

Key Points

  • European banks remain attractively valued compared with many U.S. peers despite a strong 2025 rally.
  • Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Santander offer strong profitability, shareholder returns and global diversification.
  • ING Group offers income and value, but its higher capital ratio and payout profile make the risk-reward setup more mixed.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

European banks delivered their best performance in years in 2025, and investors have been tempted to take profits during the sector’s recent pullback. But this rally is no bubble, and there’s plenty of evidence international bank stocks are still undervalued compared to their domestic peers.

European banks continue to average single-digit multiples while posting double-digit revenue growth, making the sector attractive amid sudden commodity tailwinds. But some stocks in the industry stand out more than others, and diversifying investments in this space will allow investors to capture different bullish factors.

Despite Commodity Headwinds, European Banks Are Still on Sale

European banks are still emerging as an undervalued industry after a decade of negative rates. The previous rate environment crushed bank margins, driving the European banking sector into a deep decline, which was further aggravated by war-induced commodity shocks. But now oil headwinds are shifting, and European banks benefit from a Goldilocks environment. And when markets are neither too hot nor too cold, investors tend to reap the rewards.

The European financial value shift isn’t just about oil, rates, and vibes; the sector has some very accommodative metrics that show certain stocks remain undervalued. Some of these metrics include:

  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio - A metric used to measure a bank’s health by comparing its capital to its risk-weighted assets. A Goldilocks range is preferred for this metric: too high means capital is unproductive, too low means the bank is taking too much risk.

  • Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) - Strips out factors like intellectual property and brand value to determine profit generated from capital invested by shareholders and is often considered the metric that best measures the pure performance of a bank’s capital.

  • Dividend Payout Ratio (DPR) - The percentage of a company’s earnings returned to shareholders as dividends. DPR is useful for gauging a bank’s financial health, as a dividend cut is often devastating to its outlook.

Banco Bilbao: The Profit Machine Keeps Churning

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Today

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. stock logo
BBVABBVA 90-day performance
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
$24.54 +0.39 (+1.59%)
As of 10:40 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$14.63
$26.20
Dividend Yield
4.64%
P/E Ratio
11.68
Add to Watchlist
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is one of the best-performing multinational banks in the Eurozone, thanks to its growth in emerging markets. The bank reported ROTE of 21.7% and CET1 above 12% in Q1 2026, yet trades at around 10.3 times forward earnings. The dividend pays 4.63% with a 54.3% DPR, but the company is aggressively buying back shares, and net interest income was up more than 20% year-over-year (YOY).

BBVA shares bounced off a clear short-term low and have now resumed their upward momentum. The stock price continues to make higher lows, and a pair of momentum indicators has confirmed the uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 50, a commonly recognized bullish threshold, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has been trending upward since mid-May. BBVA’s technical uptrend matches its fundamental strength, which is why it ranks at the top of today’s list.

Daily candlestick chart for BBVA showing an ascending price floor with bullish RSI and MACD indicators through June 2026.

Santander: Capital Compounder Still Undervalued

Banco Santander Today

Banco Santander, S.A. stock logo
SANSAN 90-day performance
Banco Santander
$13.44 +0.08 (+0.56%)
As of 10:40 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$8.05
$13.78
Dividend Yield
1.56%
P/E Ratio
11.12
Add to Watchlist
Banco Santander S.A. NYSE: SAN has surged nearly 65% over the last 12 months, but the Iran war briefly thwarted its bid to reach all-time highs. However, Santander retains a superb 15% ROTE with a CET1 of 14%, and its banking offerings are more globally diversified than BBVA. The stock isn’t a bargain like it was in previous months, but the 1.57% dividend has an approximately 17% DPR and the stock trades at just 11 times earnings.

SAN shares challenged the 200-day moving average earlier this year, but the bullish uptrend proved strong enough to weather the storm. The stock price quickly surged back above the 50-day moving average, a move backed by the RSI’s ascension into bullish territory. The latest attempt to test the 50-day was swiftly rejected (and confined by the RSI), so SAN shares have the all clear to make more all-time highs.

Daily stock price chart for Banco Santander (SAN) showing price at all-time high with 50-day and 200-day moving averages and RSI indicator.

ING Group: Higher Risk Package With Income and Value

ING Group Today

ING Group, N.V. stock logo
INGING 90-day performance
ING Group
$31.20 +0.15 (+0.47%)
As of 10:40 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$21.41
$32.22
Dividend Yield
4.68%
P/E Ratio
12.33
Add to Watchlist
Amsterdam-based ING Group N.V. NYSE: ING appears to be affordable at 11 times earnings, but its 16% CET1 and 57% DPR make it the bank with the most mismatched risk profile on our list. However, a 4.7% yield is hard to ignore for a bank stock trading at about 11.4 times forward earnings, and management raised net interest income (NII) guidance in the last earnings report.

The RSI has been the guiding light during the volatile period, directing investors toward gains as the underlying share price fluctuated. Despite a brief June dip, the dependable momentum indicator has remained above 50, demonstrating that buyers have yet to relent. The 50-day moving average also remains a viable support tier, expressing even more bullish sentiment as the stock makes new all-time highs.

Daily candlestick chart for ING Group showing bullish RSI and support at 50-day SMA.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Right Now?

Before you consider Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria wasn't on the list.

While Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Dan Schmidt
About The Author

Dan Schmidt

Contributing Author

Learn More about Dan Schmidt
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA)
3.95 of 5 stars		$24.340.8%4.68%11.59HoldN/A
Banco Santander (SAN)
3.7691 of 5 stars		$13.36-0.1%1.57%11.04Moderate BuyN/A
ING Group (ING)
3.9783 of 5 stars		$31.02-0.1%4.71%12.25Moderate BuyN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
By Jessica Mitacek | June 18, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You‘ll Regret Owning)
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You'll Regret Owning)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines