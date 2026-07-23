Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.87 and traded as high as $59.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $59.4240, with a volume of 112,718 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 27.77%.The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,163,826 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 63.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,316 shares of the bank's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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