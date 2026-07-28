Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BLX stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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