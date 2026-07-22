Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Banco Santander's conference call:

Santander reported a record Q2 profit of EUR 3.8 billion and its best-ever first half, with H1 underlying profit up 14% year over year and revenue up 6% in constant euros.

Santander reported a and its best-ever first half, with H1 underlying profit up 14% year over year and revenue up 6% in constant euros. Efficiency improved materially as the One Transformation program gained traction, with the efficiency ratio down to 42.8% and underlying RoTE rising to 15.6% (close to 17% on a normalized capital basis).

Efficiency improved materially as the One Transformation program gained traction, with the and underlying RoTE rising to (close to 17% on a normalized capital basis). The group said the TSB acquisition is progressing as planned and should add scale, deposits, and synergies, with management reaffirming about EUR 400 million of annual savings by 2028.

The group said the is progressing as planned and should add scale, deposits, and synergies, with management reaffirming about of annual savings by 2028. Credit quality was broadly stable outside of Argentina, but the first half was hurt by Argentina deterioration and motor finance provisions in Openbank Europe, which together weighed on provisions and earnings.

Credit quality was broadly stable outside of Argentina, but the first half was hurt by and in Openbank Europe, which together weighed on provisions and earnings. Capital generation remained strong, with the CET1 ratio at 14% and another EUR 1.8 billion buyback approved by the ECB, supporting management’s confidence in reaching its 2026 capital and payout objectives.

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Banco Santander Trading Up 2.5%

Banco Santander stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on SAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 77.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 183,051 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,169 shares of the bank's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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