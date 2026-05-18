Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $70.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $55.5550, with a volume of 276114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,174.64. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $426,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,289,235.50. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,556. Insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400,231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Stock Up 3.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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