Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.6 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.710-1.790 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 29,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,090. This trade represents a 90.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 1,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $93,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,564.60. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 62.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Bandwidth by 76.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,132 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Bandwidth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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