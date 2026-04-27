Bango (LON:BGO) Given New GBX 181 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

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Bango Trading Down 6.6%

had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 212 to GBX 181 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company's current price.

BGO opened at GBX 72.40 on Monday. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 55 and a twelve month high of GBX 129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.35. The stock has a market cap of £55.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In other Bango news, insider Matt Wilson purchased 12,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £9,948.90. Also, insider Paul Larbey purchased 15,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £11,940.85. Insiders have acquired 28,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,038 in the last ninety days. 12.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, Google NASDAQ: GOOG and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

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