Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Up 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Bango PLC (LON:BGO - Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 and last traded at GBX 65. Approximately 130,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 113,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bango currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bango

Bango Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.37. The company has a market cap of £50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £17,252.89. Also, insider Paul Larbey bought 15,115 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £11,940.85. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,038. 12.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, Google NASDAQ: GOOG and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

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