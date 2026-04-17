Free Trial
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Up 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Bango logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bango shares were up 4.8%, trading as high as GBX 70 and last at GBX 65 on volume of ~130,186 shares, about 15% above its average daily volume.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 while keeping a "buy" rating, and the consensus price target on the stock is GBX 212.
  • Insider activity was mixed: director Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares at GBX 43, while Paul Larbey bought 15,115 shares at GBX 79, and insiders collectively own about 12.05% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bango.

Bango PLC (LON:BGO - Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 and last traded at GBX 65. Approximately 130,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 113,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bango currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bango

Bango Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.37. The company has a market cap of £50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £17,252.89. Also, insider Paul Larbey bought 15,115 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £11,940.85. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,038. 12.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bango

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, Google NASDAQ: GOOG and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bango Right Now?

Before you consider Bango, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bango wasn't on the list.

While Bango currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines