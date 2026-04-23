Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Purchases $31,509.00 in Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) Director Michael Stayer-Suprick acquired 225 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.04 per share, with a total value of $31,509.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,763.88. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Bank First National alerts: Sign Up

Bank First National Price Performance

Shares of BFC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.83. 75,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $152.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 27.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bank First National's dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bank First National by 920.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank First National by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bank First National by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BFC shares. Zacks Research cut Bank First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank First National

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank First National wasn't on the list.

While Bank First National currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here