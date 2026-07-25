Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First National from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

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Bank First National Stock Performance

Bank First National stock opened at $150.78 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.41. Bank First National has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank First National will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank First National by 102.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 58.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First National by 194.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank First National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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