Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session's volume of 92,126 shares.The stock last traded at $153.2350 and had previously closed at $153.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank First National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank First National

Bank First National Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank First National

In related news, Director Todd A. Sprang acquired 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $280,004.40. This trade represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 225 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.04 per share, with a total value of $31,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,763.88. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank First National by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bank First National by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank First National during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank First National by 22.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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