Bank of America Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $65.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.20.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

FITB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. 2,573,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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