Bank of America Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $420.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $408.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.92.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

JPM traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,912. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $317.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan delivered record Q2 results, beat analyst estimates, and raised its 2026 net interest income outlook, pointing to stronger earnings power and continued momentum in trading and investment banking.

JPMorgan delivered record Q2 results, beat analyst estimates, and raised its 2026 net interest income outlook, pointing to stronger earnings power and continued momentum in trading and investment banking. Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more constructive on the stock, including price-target hikes from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Truist, as analysts highlighted JPMorgan’s above-average profitability and capital flexibility.

Several firms turned more constructive on the stock, including price-target hikes from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Truist, as analysts highlighted JPMorgan’s above-average profitability and capital flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is nearing a $1 trillion market value are adding to investor enthusiasm, reflecting confidence in Jamie Dimon’s long-running strategy and the bank’s diversified earnings base.

Reports that JPMorgan is nearing a $1 trillion market value are adding to investor enthusiasm, reflecting confidence in Jamie Dimon’s long-running strategy and the bank’s diversified earnings base. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $24 million investment in Philadelphia shipbuilding and defense manufacturing, which supports its broader push into industries tied to U.S. economic and national security priorities.

The company also announced a $24 million investment in Philadelphia shipbuilding and defense manufacturing, which supports its broader push into industries tied to U.S. economic and national security priorities. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on oil supply disruptions, bitcoin futures, AI usage, and Dimon’s views on AI risk and succession are related to JPMorgan’s market outlook and leadership profile, but they are less directly tied to the bank’s near-term earnings.

Commentary on oil supply disruptions, bitcoin futures, AI usage, and Dimon’s views on AI risk and succession are related to JPMorgan’s market outlook and leadership profile, but they are less directly tied to the bank’s near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that JPMorgan’s stock may be vulnerable to profit-taking because the post-earnings rally has already pushed shares near record highs, while the bank also lifted its full-year expense outlook.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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