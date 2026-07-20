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Bank of America Boosts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $10.50

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
RLJ Lodging Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America raised RLJ Lodging Trust’s price target to $10.50 from $9.25, but kept an underperform rating on the stock. The new target still implies downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: recent firms such as Raymond James, UBS, Ladenburg, and Wells Fargo have adjusted ratings or targets, and MarketBeat shows an overall Hold consensus with an average price target of $10.56.
  • RLJ Lodging Trust reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and higher revenue, while shares traded around $11.99 near the upper end of their 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential downside of 12.45% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 686,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.51 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company's stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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