Bank of America Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $75.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company's current price.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $65.59. 973,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,597. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here