Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $202.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.44.

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Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,635. The business's 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.18. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avery Dennison by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 107,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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