Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.97% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,849,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Zeta Global has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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