Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock's current price.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.83.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. 4,440,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $316.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $130.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,322,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,770,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,040,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,737,504,000 after buying an additional 1,859,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,435,458 shares of the company's stock worth $9,098,196,000 after buying an additional 11,156,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,047,984 shares of the company's stock worth $6,307,572,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 47,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,986,675,000 after buying an additional 11,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Merck from $136 to $155 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential.

Scotiabank raised its price target on Merck from $136 to $155 and kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Merck announced a new agreement with the ADAP Crisis Task Force to improve access to HIV treatment, which could support its public health profile and broaden access to IDVYNSO.

Merck announced a new agreement with the ADAP Crisis Task Force to improve access to HIV treatment, which could support its public health profile and broaden access to IDVYNSO. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Merck’s technical momentum and generally optimistic Wall Street analyst sentiment, which may help reinforce the bullish view but do not appear to be major new catalysts.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Merck’s technical momentum and generally optimistic Wall Street analyst sentiment, which may help reinforce the bullish view but do not appear to be major new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. lawmakers have opened a national security probe into Merck and other drugmakers over clinical trials in China, raising concerns about due diligence, data protection, and potential links to Chinese military capabilities. Merck, AbbVie probed by US lawmakers over China clinical trials: report

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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