Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $381.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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