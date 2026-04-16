Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Argus

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by analysts at Argus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.65.

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Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,250,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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