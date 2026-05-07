Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 2,058,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,354,512. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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